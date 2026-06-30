Minor League Hits Leader Joshua Kuroda-Grauer Picks Up Where He Left Off in MLB Debut

Heading into the final day of June, only one player has recorded triple-digit hits in the minors so far this year. And on Monday, that individual got his first chance to test his hot bat against big league pitching.

Athletics infield prospect Joshua Kuroda-Grauer made his MLB debut on Monday. The 23-year-old didn't miss a beat in his first big league game, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored in the A's 9-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Following his RBI single in his first MLB at-bat, the 2024 third-round draft pick out of Rutgers was greeted at first base by the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, who just so happens to be the current active hits leader in the majors, putting an exclamation point on an already unforgettable moment for the rookie.

Kuroda-Grauer, the A's No. 9 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been producing at the plate regardless of what level he's played at this season. The young infielder leads all minor leaguers with 109 hits so far this year in 75 games played across Double-A and Triple-A. And after his three-hit debut in the majors, the A's probably plan on keeping his bat in their lineup for a bit.

Jacob Wilson's injury leads to Joshua Kuroda-Grauer's promotion

Jun 21, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; A general overview of the ballpark before the game against the Cleveland Guardians and the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's called up Kuroda-Grauer on Monday after placing shortstop Jacob Wilson on the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation. It's unclear how long Wilson will be sidelined, but that should present at least a brief opportunity for Kuroda-Grauer to put his talents on display in the majors.

Overall, the 23-year-old has produced strong offensive numbers so far in 2026. Kuroda-Grauer is hitting .323 with seven home runs, 23 doubles, 44 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases in 75 minor league games this year. He picked up 41 of his 109 hits in 33 Double-A games, while collecting the other 68 hits in just 42 Triple-A contests.

Kuroda-Grauer is the latest player from the A's farm system to make his MLB debut this season, joining other notable prospects like outfielder Henry Bolte and left-handed pitcher Gage Jump. Many A's fans will likely be curious to see if the young infielder continues to swing a hot bat in his first stint in the big leagues.