A's Expected to Make Major Move With Power-Hitting Prospect Tommy White

The Athletics are reportedly set to tweak their roster ahead of the second half of the season by calling up one of the team's recent top draft picks.

The A's plan to promote infielder Tommy White to the majors, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The A's have not yet officially announced this roster move, but if it is confirmed, the 23-year-old could make his MLB debut on Friday against the Washington Nationals.

White, the A's No. 7 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, earned the nickname "Tommy Tanks" in college after hitting 27 home runs for NC State in 2022 and 48 long balls over the next two years at LSU. And now, the righty-swinging slugger will seemingly get the chance to put his power on display in the big leagues.

What should A's fans expect from Tommy White in his first stint in the majors?

Tommy White (47) hits a home run as the LSU Tigers take on the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2023 NCAA Div 1 Super Regional Baseball Championship at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, June 10, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following his prolific collegiate career, the A's selected White in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft. And since then, the 23-year-old has quickly climbed through the organization's farm system, making his Double-A debut in 2025 and getting his first taste of Triple-A action this year.

So far in 2026, White has a .303 batting average, a .353 on-base percentage, and an .818 OPS with 10 homers and 64 RBIs in 76 games played at Double-A and Triple-A. Last season, the young infielder hit .275 with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs in 93 games across two levels in his first full minor league season.

Defensively, White has mostly played third base in college and the minors, but he also has some experience at first base. That could be helpful for the A's right now after first baseman Nick Kurtz recently went on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb capsule sprain.

The A's are currently 41-55 and enter the second half of the season on a nine-game losing streak. They've already turned to a few other prospects this season, including left-handed pitcher Gage Jump, outfielder Henry Bolte, and infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer. And now, White will have the opportunity to add his name to that list if he's officially called up to the big leagues this weekend.