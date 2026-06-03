A's Pitching Prospect Gage Jump Ends Second MLB Start in Dominant Fashion

Athletics left-handed pitching prospect Gage Jump made his second appearance on a big league mound on Tuesday. And this time around, the young southpaw matched his longest outing of the year and finished his night on a high note.

Jump, the A's No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, picked up his first MLB win on Tuesday after tossing seven strong innings against the Chicago Cubs. The 23-year-old gave up one run on three hits and one walk, while striking out five in the A's 2-1 victory over Chicago. The former Louisiana State University product also notably retired 14 consecutive hitters to end his seven-inning outing.

The A's called up Jump last week for his MLB debut on May 26. After tossing a one-two-three first frame in the majors, the young lefty ended up surrendering four runs on nine hits over five innings thrown against the Seattle Mariners. But his latest performance in the big leagues was much more comparable to his most recent Triple-A start before his promotion, where he threw seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.

Gage Jump might not be the only prospect who impacts the A's rotation

Feb 11, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Athletics pitcher Kade Morris (82) warms up during a Spring Training workout at Hohokam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Jump's strong outing against the Cubs on Tuesday should secure his spot in the A's starting pitching staff for the time being, especially following the recent injuries to Aaron Civale and Luis Severino. As things stand, the only other healthy starters in the team's big league rotation right now are Jeffrey Springs and J.T. Ginn. But at least one other minor league hurler is already on his way to provide some reinforcements for the beleaguered staff.

Right-handed pitcher Kade Morris, the A's No. 12 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, was officially called up to the majors on Tuesday. The A's haven't confirmed exactly when the 23-year-old is scheduled to pitch, but he's expected to make his MLB debut sometime soon. The A's seemingly don't have a starter currently penciled in for Thursday or Saturday, so those are two potential opportunities for the 2023 third-round draft pick to make his first big league start.

Based on the current status of the A's rotation, Morris has a chance to earn a few outings in the majors depending on how he performs in his debut. And if Jump continues to throw the ball the way he did on Tuesday, the two prospects could both become mainstays in the big league club's pitching staff for the foreseeable future.