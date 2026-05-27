Gage Jump's MLB Debut Unravels After Strong First Inning for A's Prospect

Athletics pitching prospect Gage Jump made his anticipated major league debut on Tuesday. And while his first big league start began on a positive note, the Seattle Mariners jumped all over the southpaw after that.

Jump, the A's No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, suffered the loss on the mound in his first MLB outing on Tuesday. The 23-year-old tossed five innings and gave up four runs on nine hits and one walk, while striking out five as the Seattle Mariners beat the A's 4-1.

The young lefty started his outing by striking out the first batter he faced, Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford, on three pitches. Jump then got Seattle outfielder Julio Rodríguez to line out to center field before also striking out two-time All-Star Randy Arozarena to cap off an impressive first inning in the majors. But after that, the Mariners put together their big frame of the game in the second inning when they scored three runs on four hits and a couple of sacrifice flyouts. The southpaw ended his night with another two-strikeout frame in the fifth inning, though.

What's next for Gage Jump after his big league debut?

May 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) makes his MLB debut and throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

A's starting pitcher Aaron Civale was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday due to right shoulder tendinitis. That set the stage for Jump to be called up for his MLB debut. So, while it seems like the young southpaw could have the chance to stick around in the A's rotation as long as Civale is sidelined, the team has yet to confirm its plans for the pitching prospect.

The 23-year-old entered his big league debut coming off his best Triple-A start of 2026. Jump twirled seven shutout innings and struck out nine on May 20, which led to him being crowned the Pacific Coast League's most recent Pitcher of the Week. Overall, the lefty has produced a 4.50 ERA in nine Triple-A starts this year with 56 strikeouts in 38 innings before earning his promotion to the majors.

If Jump does remain in the A's starting pitching staff for now, his second MLB outing would most likely come against the Chicago Cubs next week.