A's Plan to Test Top Pitching Prospect Jamie Arnold at Next Level

Athletics left-handed pitching prospect Jamie Arnold is set to earn the first promotion of his professional career.

Arnold, the A's No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline for 2026, is expected to join the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators, according to MLB.com's Martín Gallegos. Outfielder Devin Taylor, the A's No. 7 prospect on MLB Pipeline, is also reportedly being called up to Triple-A.

The A's selected Arnold with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Florida State University. The 22-year-old made his professional debut this year, skipping the lower levels of the minors and immediately pitching for the Double-A Midland RockHounds. But now, the southpaw will have the chance to move one step closer to the majors at the end of the 2026 minor league season.

Jamie Arnold was lights out in August

Florida State pitcher Jamie Arnold (16) throws a pitch in game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional against Oregon State at Goss Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Corvallis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arnold's reported promotion to Triple-A comes on the heels of his best month yet in the minors. In August, the 6-foot-1 lefty posted a 1.57 ERA in 4 Double-A starts, striking out 29 hitters in 23 innings. That performance last month helped the 22-year-old improve his overall season numbers. Through his first 23 starts in the minors, the young hurler has a 3.57 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings this year.

As the 11th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Arnold was the fifth pitcher selected, following other big-name prospects like the Los Angeles Angels' Tyler Bremner, the Seattle Mariners' Kade Anderson, the St. Louis Cardinals' Liam Doyle, and the Pittsburgh Pirates' Seth Hernandez. Arnold is set to be the first player in that group to pitch at Triple-A, though Anderson has already made his MLB debut after just 18 Double-A starts.

With only a few weeks remaining in the Triple-A season, Arnold will likely make just a handful of starts for the Las Vegas Aviators this month. But this could be a good opportunity for the southpaw to get a taste of what it's like to pitch in the notoriously hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. And depending on how he performs in this brief Triple-A stint, the young prospect could be knocking on the door of joining the A's rotation at some point in 2027.