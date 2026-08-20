Mariners Finally Commit to Making Highly Anticipated Kade Anderson Move

The Seattle Mariners have reportedly decided to promote the top pitching prospect in baseball to the big leagues.

Left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson is expected to be called up by the Mariners, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 22-year-old will reportedly make his MLB debut on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. Seattle has not yet officially announced this promotion.

Anderson, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 overall prospect for 2026, has been dominating Double-A hitters all season in his first year in the minors. Many baseball fans have been anxiously waiting for the Mariners to add the talented southpaw to their pitching staff. And with Seattle on the outside looking in at the third American League Wild Card spot, the franchise isn't wasting any more time before turning to its top prospect.

Kade Anderson is ready for the big leagues

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Kade Anderson is drafted by the Seattle Mariners with the third pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a standout season at LSU last year, the Mariners selected Anderson with the third overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. The 6-foot-2 lefty made his professional debut this year, skipping the lower levels of the minors and starting his career with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers. And through his first 18 starts in the Mariners organization, the young hurler has a ridiculous 1.06 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings. He's walked only 13 batters and allowed just 11 earned runs all season.

When you break down Anderson's numbers even further, it's easy to see just how dominant he's been in 2026. In May, the 22-year-old allowed six earned runs and posted a 2.13 ERA in five starts. Those are the southpaw's highest marks for any individual month this season. He hasn't surrendered more than two earned runs in any other month this year. The left-hander is yet to give up a run in August, too.

While Anderson may initially join Seattle's rotation, the Mariners will likely keep a close eye on their top prospect's workload in the majors. Earlier this season, Seattle deployed a piggyback strategy featuring two starters each throwing four or five innings in a game. That could be one way to cautiously approach the highly touted hurler's first stint in the big leagues. At the same time, the lefty is still 25 2/3 frames away from matching his 2025 innings total at LSU.

The Mariners are currently 60-68 this season, three games back of the third AL Wild Card spot. That means Anderson has the opportunity to make an impact on Seattle's push for a postseason berth.