2 Surprise Teams That Could Be Buyers at Trade Deadline

The 2026 season has entered its second month, and soon it will be clearer who the real contenders are and who ultimately will fall out of the race. Trade season is also not too far off, and teams will either be making a push to improve their roster by adding or subtracting to set themselves up for the future.

Some teams have performed surprisingly well to start the season and could be in position to add pieces rather than subtract them. Here are two teams that could find themselves in that position after getting off to surprisingly good starts this season

Athletics

May 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) looks on after striking out during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The Athletics took steps towards relevance last season, going 76-86. Over the winter, they added Jeff McNeil to improve their offense. The American League West is a relatively weak division this year, as the Athletics are currently the only team over the .500 mark. However, they remain at the top and could be an interesting team to watch.

Their pitching staff could use a little work, as they have posted a 4.68 team ERA to start the season. With the right moves, they could ascend to the top of the AL West and reach the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Their lineup also consists of players like reigning Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Jacob Wilson, Shea Langeliers, and others, so there is potential for a strong season.

Tampa Bay Rays

Apr 29, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

What sets the Rays apart is their pitching staff. They have the second best ERA in the American League, having posted a 3.65 mark through their first 35 games of the season. They have Drew Rasmussen and Shane McClanahan at the top of their rotation, so they have good pieces in place.

It wouldn't hurt them to add some offense though. Beyond Yandy Diaz, Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda, there isn't a lot of firepower. They also are seventh in the AL in runs scored.

However, they have played much better than expected, having gone 23-12 so far and cruising to within 1 1/2 games of the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East.

It will be interesting to see what they do at the deadline, but there is a lot for them to look forward to as the season progresses, and they have a lot of young talent on their hands that is helping push them towards contention in 2026.