Aaron Boone Teases Yankees Rotation Tweak Involving Elmer Rodriguez

The New York Yankees are expected to give one of their top pitching prospects the chance to make his major league debut sooner than some fans may have anticipated.

Right-handed pitcher Elmer Rodríguez, New York's No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is set to be called up for his first MLB start on Wednesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced on the Talkin' Yanks podcast on Tuesday. This news follows the Yankees' decision to demote 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner Luis Gil to Triple-A on Sunday.

Many New York fans thought the team might go back to a four-man rotation for the time being after Gil was sent down. But now, it appears that right-handed pitcher Will Warren, who was originally scheduled to start on Wednesday, will be pushed back to set the stage for Rodríguez's MLB debut against the Texas Rangers.

Elmer Rodríguez is ready for this opportunity with the Yankees

Mar 3, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Puerto Rico pitcher Elmer Rodriguez (18) pitches in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Rodríguez is one of many Yankees prospects who have stood out early this year. The 22-year-old has dominated Triple-A hitters so far in 2026, posting a 1.27 ERA through four starts for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He's given up just three earned runs in 21 1/3 innings pitched this season, while also striking out 20 Triple-A batters.

While plenty of New York fans will be excited to see Rodríguez make his big league debut, it's also important to point out that this likely won't be a long-term promotion for the young righty. Left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón is in the middle of his rehab assignment after starting the season on the injured list, and he's seemingly set to return to the majors soon. That's partly why the general assumption was that the Yankees might use a four-man rotation or a long reliever for a spot start rather than temporarily calling up one of their top prospects like Rodríguez or Carlos Lagrange.

Regardless, Rodríguez has earned the opportunity to make his big league debut with the way he's thrown the ball this year. And whether it's one start or a couple, the 22-year-old should give Yankees fans a good look at one of the arms who could be a key part of the team's rotation in the future.