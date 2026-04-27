Yankees' Luis Gil Move Could Open Door for Top Pitching Prospects

The New York Yankees have made a major decision that will likely shake up their rotation over the next couple of weeks.

Right-handed pitcher Luis Gil has been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees announced on Sunday. The 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner started for New York on Sunday against the Houston Astros, giving up six runs over four innings in the Yankees' 7-4 loss. So far this year, Gil has a 6.05 ERA in four MLB starts with just nine strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

The 27-year-old began the season in the minors after New York elected to start the year with a four-man rotation. And now, with Gil returning to Triple-A for the time being, many Yankees fans are curious to see if the team will call up one of their top pitching prospects to replace him.

Could Elmer Rodríguez or Carlos Lagrange serve as a short-term replacement for Luis Gil?

Feb 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Lagrange (84) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

While Gil's demotion leaves a vacancy in New York's starting pitching staff right now, the Yankees have a few ways to address that. Veteran southpaw Carlos Rodón is seemingly nearing his return, and 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole possibly isn't far behind him. So, the Yankees could decide to deploy a four-man rotation again or use one of their long relievers, such as Ryan Yarbrough or Paul Blackburn, for a spot start until Rodón is ready to go.

But, in the eyes of many New York fans, those two options are probably much less exciting than the possibility of promoting one of the franchise's top pitching prospects. Right-handed pitcher Carlos Lagrange, the Yankees' No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, turned heads all spring with his triple-digit fastball. And in five Triple-A starts this year, the 22-year-old has a 3.66 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

Elmer Rodríguez, New York's No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline, has looked impressive so far in 2026 as well. The young righty has a 1.27 ERA in four Triple-A starts, allowing just three earned runs in 21 1/3 innings.

If the Yankees were to call up either Rodríguez or Lagrange, it would most likely only be a short stint in the majors while Rodón finishes his rehab assignment. And if that's the case, it wouldn't be surprising if New York stuck with its options in the majors and prioritized the long-term development of its top prospects. But still, the window of opportunity is seemingly there for either Rodríguez or Lagrange to make their MLB debut following Gil's demotion.