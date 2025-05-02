After 601 Minor League Games, New York Yankees Prospect in the Lineup for MLB Debut
The wait apparently is over for Jorbit Vivas.
The longtime minor league infielder is in the lineup Friday for the New York Yankees, who will open a three-game home series with the Tampa Bay Rays. Vivas will play second base and bat ninth.
The Yankees recalled Vivas from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday. He is taking the place of second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was put on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain.
He will be wearing No. 90 for New York.
Vivas spent three days with the Yankees in Cleveland last week, called up when outfielder Trent Grisham went on the paternity list. He didn’t get into a game, however.
Vivas has 601 games of minor league experience and two prior call-ups without any major league action.
He’s made things happen for the RailRiders this season, however. At the plate, he is 30-for-94 and has 17 runs, five doubles, two homers and 15 RBIs. He’s also walked 15 times, stolen six bases and has a hitting line of .319/.426/.436/.862.
Some Yankees fans were not happy with Vivas’ lack of opportunity in the Yankees’ series against the Guardians, given the play of Chisholm. While Chisholm has seven homers and 17 RBIs, he is hitting only .181 and leads the team in strikeouts with 39.
Vivas, 24, is ranked as the No. 19 prospect in the Yankees’ farm system by MLB Pipeline.
The Yankees acquired him on Dec. 11, 2023, from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers signed Vivas in 2017 as a 16-year-old prospect from Venezuela. He’s got a career batting average of .273 with 122 doubles, 20 triples, 50 home runs and 324 RBIs. He also has stolen 88 bases.
His Friday night in New York with the Yankees undoubtedly will be a night he never will forget.
