After Missing Out on Opening Day Roster Spot, Detroit Tigers' INF is One to Watch at Triple-A
The Detroit Tigers got to the playoffs in 2024 thanks to a late-season push. They beat the Houston Astros in the American League wild card round before getting knocked out by the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series.
However, with the experience now in hand, the Tigers have higher expectations in 2025. But one player who won't be with the team at the start of the journey is infielder Jace Jung. The team's No. 7 prospect, according to MLB.com, he's going to start the year with Triple-A Toledo.
As a result, he's been named the must-watch Triple-A player in the Tigers organization, per MLB.com:
Jung was considered the favorite to win Detroit’s third-base job for Opening Day but was optioned to Toledo on March 17 after a rough spring. Despite that performance, he still brings above-average power (when not hampered by wrist issues as he was for much of ‘24) and he makes solid swing decisions. He’ll need to display those skills more consistently in March and April and improve defensively at the hot corner to elbow his way back into the Major League conversation.
The 24-year-old is a former first-round pick of the Tigers (2022), who made his major league debut last season. In 34 games, he hit .241 with no home runs and three RBIs. He fared better at the minor league level, hitting .258 with 15 homers and 63 RBIs.
The Tigers lost on Opening Night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mudhens battle the Columbus Clippers at home for their Opening Day, which is Friday.
