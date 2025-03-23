"All Indications" Are That Houston Astros' Top Prospect Will Make Opening Day Roster
With just a few days to go until Opening Day, it appears that top prospect Cam Smith is on his way to making the Houston Astros' roster.
The following comes from former major league general manager Jim Bowden on social media:
According to #Astros GM Dana Brown, they have not made a final decision yet, but all indications are that rookie Cam Smith will be Houston's starting RF on opening day.
That would be quite the ascension for Smith, who was just drafted last season. The 22-year-old Smith has hit .371 this spring with four homers and 11 RBI. He's 13-for-35 with a 1.221 OPS.
Smith was acquired from the Cubs in the deal that sent Kyle Tucker to Chicago this offseason. He was selected No. 14 in the draft last year out of Florida State.
He has just 115 minor league at-bats to his name, but he did hit .313 in those at-bats with seven homers and 24 RBI. Smith is a third baseman by trade but the team already has Isaac Paredes there. If he plays right field, he'll be taking over directly for Tucker.
In addition to losing Tucker, the team also lost Alex Bregman, Hector Neris, Justin Verlander and Ryan Pressly this offseason.
The Astros are coming off a season in which they won the American League West before losing in the wild card round of the playoffs to the Detroit Tigers.
They open the season at home on March 27 against the New York Mets.
Related MiLB Stories
EMOTIONAL CALL: Shane Smith, who was a Rule-5 draft choice of the Chicago White Sox this winter, has made the team. He shared an emotional call with his family, which you can see here. CLICK HERE:
MAYO CLARIFIES: After his comments on being demoted grabbed headlines, Orioles prospect Coby Mayo issued another set of comments. CLICK HERE:
LAWLAR DOWN: Jordan Lawlar, one of the top prospects in baseball, was sent to Triple-A this week by the Arizona Diamondbacks. CLICK HERE: