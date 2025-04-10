All Signs Point Toward Seattle Mariners Calling Up a History-Making Top Pitching Prospect
While not official, all signs point toward the Seattle Mariners calling up Logan Evans for his first major league start next week.
First, the Mariners optioned down Luis F. Castillo to the minor leagues on Thursday. Castillo started on Wednesday in place of the injured George Kirby, who has right shoulder inflammation.
Second, Evans also pitched on Wednesday for Triple-A Tacoma, so he and Castillo are on the same schedule. Emerson Hancock, who would be the other logical choice to start in Kirby's spot, last pitched on April 5 and is due to start well earlier than the next Kirby/Castillo/Evans spot.
If in fact Evans does get the call, he's coming off a phenomenal start for Tacoma on Wednesday. He went 6.0 shutout innings, giving up just two hits and one earned run. He walked none and struck out seven.
He also made some history for the Rainiers, per Andy Helwig of the media relations team:
Logan Evans was stellar last night, logging the Rainiers’ first quality start of the year.
Evans (23y 308d) is the first Rainiers pitcher under 24 years old to log a QS with no walks and at least 7K since Erasmo Ramírez (23y 42d) on June 13, 2013! #TridentsUp
Evans is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline. He is the No. 3 pitcher in the rankings, behind only Ryan Sloan and Jurrangelo Cijntje, who were both drafted last year.
The Mariners will play the Texas Rangers on Friday-Sunday. If Evans gets a start as we anticipate, it could be in Cincinnati, who the team plays Tuesday-Thursday.
