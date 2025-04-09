Seattle Mariners Fans and Media Express Frustration with Team's Offensive Ineptitude in Tuesday Loss
The Seattle Mariners suffered another gut punch loss in the early season, falling 2-1 to the Houston Astros in 12-innings on Tuesday night.
The Mariners lost the game despite not allowing an earned run in the contest, wasting an excellent pitching performance from Luis M. Castillo and a group of relievers. Furthermore, the M's had chances all throughout extra-innings to win the game outright, failing to score even one of the "gifted" runners from second base in any of the three extra-inning frames.
All in all, the M's were 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position and they struck out 19 times, which caused Mariners fans to get emotional on social media:
Per Brock Huard of Seattle Sports 710:
1 for 19 w/Runners in Scoring Position
19 Strikeouts
You give up no earned runs in 12 Innings
And you lose
You can’t even make this stuff up
How?
From Brandon Gustafson, who formerly worked in Seattle sports media:
The Mariners are 11-91 -- a .121 batting average -- with runners in scoring position this year, and Jorge Polanco has five of those hits.
For context, pitchers hit .110 in 2021 and .128 in 2019 (DH in both leagues in 2020) before the universal DH officially began in 2022.
And from @RussellHartness:
The Baseball Gods felt bad for Seattle
Even gave them 3 extra innings
Hell, even put a runner in scoring position with no outs, each time
These hitters couldn't get one run
1-19 with RISP
This team can't score, period...
Per @MarinersOnTap:
Mariners can’t get a sac fly. That’s all they needed multiple times.
So bad.
Per @MarinerMuse
Best team in the world at striking out when all they need is a hit.
The M's best chance to win the game came in the bottom of the 11th when they had first and third with one out, but Mitch Garver hit into a double play to end the inning.
The Mariners will finish out the series with the Astros on Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he recaps the team's win vs. the Astros on Monday, the updates on Victor Robles and George Kirby, and the main issue plaguing the roster right now. Also, former Giants' first baseman JT Snow had a classless post about Robles's injury on social media. Furthermore, TJ and Lyle from the "Marine Layer" podcast stop by to talk about their growing presence in the M's digital space and much more. CLICK HERE:
FEELIN' it FELNIN: Top prospect Felnin Celesten is off to a great start for the M's affiliate in Modesto. We spoke to Turlock Journal reporter Chris Correa about his impressions of the young star. CLICK HERE:
SNOW's TWEET: Former San Francisco Giants 1B JT Snow took a shot at Victor Robles after his injury in a now-deleted tweet. Here's what he had to say. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.