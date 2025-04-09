Baseball World Reacts to Incredible Play From Seattle Mariners' Ryan Bliss on Tuesday
The Seattle Mariners suffered a very tough loss on Tuesday night, dropping a 2-1 affair against the Houston Astros in 12 innings. The big story, once again, was the Mariners' lack of offense. Seattle amassed just five hits and struck out 19 times, going 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position.
However, there were still some silver linings, namely that Luis Castillo threw 5.0 shutout innings on the mound. Furthermore, Gabe Speier and Andres Munoz threw scoreless frames and the defense largely showed up, especially in extra-innings.
Take this play from second baseman Ryan Bliss which saved a run in the 10th inning. The ball off the bat of Jose Altuve hit the base and popped into the air, but Bliss was able to corral it. Though it went for an infield single, the M's retired the next hitter.
After the play, M's fans and personalities reacted to the play on social media.
From @The_Couch_GM:
Ryan Bliss impresses me more and more everyday at 2B. What a play.
And from Ben Ranieri of the Sea Level podcast:
That’s an incredible play by Ryan Bliss to save a run
And from @theJagePage:
That is an INCREDIBLE play by RyanBliss.
The Mariners are now 4-8 on the season and need to figure out some answers quickly before the season snowballs out of control in the first month. They'll take on the Astros once again on Wednesday afternoon, wrapping up the series at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Right-hander Hunter Brown will take the ball for Houston while Luis F. Castillo pitches for Seattle.
