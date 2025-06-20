Amazin! New York Mets High-A Affiliate Tops in Minor Leagues as First Half Closes
The Brooklyn Cyclones enter the second half of the minor league season on Friday knowing one thing.
They are in the postseason.
The High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, the Cyclones won the South Atlantic League First Half North Division title on Thursday with a 6-4 comeback road victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds. And they did it with a record of 46-20 – the best winning percentage (.697) in the minor leagues in 2025.
The Cyclones doubled the good news for Mets affiliates, with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies already having sewn up the Northeast Division crown in the Eastern League.
Brooklyn was trailing 4-2 entering the eighth inning, which ended with a 6-4 lead after a three-run home run by catcher Chris Suero. The Cyclones held the IronBirds scoreless over the next two innings.
The home run was the ninth of the season for Suero to lead the team. Right-hander Hoss Brewer, making his debut at High-A, got the save to seal the first playoff berth for Brooklyn since 2022.
Suero is one of 12 players in MLB Pipeline’s listing of the Top 30 players in the New York Mets system who are assigned to the Cyclones. Carson Benge, the No. 3 Mets prospect, is ranked No. 83 overall by MLB Pipeline.
Others in the Top 30 are infielders Jesus Baez, Boston Baro and Marcus Vargas; outfielder Eli Serrano III; catcher Ronald Hernandez; pitchers Jonathan Santucci, Nate Dohm and Will Watson; and infielder/outfielders Jacob Reimer and A.J. Ewing.
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) won the South Division title with a 34-30 record.
The future, indeed, is bright for the New York Mets, based on the performance of their Double-A and High-A teams thus far in 2025.
Related MiLB Stories
AFTER THE ROMAN EMPIRE: With Roman Anthony called up to the Boston Red Sox, who is the next No. 1 prospect in baseball? CLICK HERE
'THAT IS INSANE!': Marcelo Mayer really, really liked his bobblehead. CLICK HERE
FUTURES GAME: An Atlanta Braves icon will manage the National League minor leaguers in the Futures Game in July. CLICK HERE
MOTOR CITY SADNESS: A shoulder injury, and subsequent surgery, are ending the season of Single-A Lakeland's Bryce Rainer. CLICK HERE