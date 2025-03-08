An Unexpected 98 mph Pitch Could Lead to a New Career Path for Longtime Minor Leaguer

At 17, Erick Mejia began his career as a shortstop. At 28, he joined the Nats on a minor league deal. Now, at 30, they’re asking him to pitch. And he’s throwing 98.



“I said to him, 'Man, you have a chance to be a prospect for a second time with that kind of arm."



