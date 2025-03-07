No. 30: Another Year, Another Last-Place Preseason Ranking for One Team's Farm System
The Los Angeles Angels have about hit the bullseye with each of their No. 1 picks over the past few years.
Pitcher Reid Detmers (2020), shortstop Zach Neto (2022) and first baseman Nolan Schanuel (2023) all made quick rises to the major leagues, with infielder Christian Moore (2024) a candidate to make the club out of spring training.
Moore is one of two Angels players ranked by MLB Pipeline among the top prospects in the game, coming in at No. 67, 10 slots ahead of right-hander Caden Dana (11th round, 2022).
The only problem is that behind those two, the prospects aren’t nearly as major league ready.
In fact, MLB Pipeline released its preseason rankings of farm systems on Friday, and the Angels’ system came in at No. 30 – dead last.
That probably isn’t much of a surprise. In both the preseason and midseason rankings in 2023, the Angels came in at No. 28. They were ranked No. 30, as well, in the 2024 preseason and No. 28 at midseason.
This is what MLB Pipeline had to say about the Angels’ prospects on the farm, and despite the dire ranking, there could be some hope, especially when considering international prospects:
“Look now, because we all know the Angels get their guys to the big leagues quickly. Moore will graduate before we know it, and Dana touched Los Angeles last year. This organization is very active internationally with 14 players acquired from that market, a big reason why this is the youngest Top 30 in baseball. There is lots of risk, but there could be a lot of reward if guys like 2024 signee Joswa Lugo hits like he did during his Dominican Summer League debut last year and 2025 acquisition Gabriel Davalillo follows suit.”
The Detroit Tigers were crowned No. 1 when it comes to farm systems, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners in the top five.
The Angels finished with a franchise-worst record of 63-99 last season and have the longest MLB playoff drought, last appearing in the postseason in 2014.
Los Angeles opens the 2025 season March 27 at the Chicago White Sox, who set the MLB record last season for most losses (41-121).
Related MiLB Stories
MEETING A LEGEND: Chicago White Sox’ Japanese prospect has wholesome reaction to meeting Ichiro Suzuki CLICK HERE:
OMG! New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza happy that ex-Met lands with new team CLICK HERE:
FUTURE STARS: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox have a sparkling collection of rising players at their shared Cactus League complex. CLICK HERE: