Andy Pettitte's Son Makes Strong First Impression in Minor League Debut

Left-handed pitcher Andy Pettitte spent the majority of his professional career with the New York Yankees. But now, it's his son's turn to represent the same organization that his dad won five World Series championships with.

Luke Pettitte made his minor league debut on Tuesday with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons. The 21-year-old went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs, and two runs scored in his first game in the Yankees organization. Tampa went on to lose the slugfest 12-11 to the Daytona Tortugas, the Single-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

The righty-swinging prospect started his day at the plate by hitting an RBI single to right field in the first inning. But Pettitte's biggest swing of the night came in the fifth inning when he launched his first professional home run. The Dallas Baptist University product turned on a 2-1 pitch and drilled it 400 feet to left field for a solo shot with an exit velocity of 109.8 mph.

Luke Pettitte could be an interesting prospect to follow, regardless of his last name

Feb 22, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; The New York Yankees logo is painted on the field during a rain-shortened MLB spring training workout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees selected Pettitte last month with an eighth-round pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Most notably, the 21-year-old is listed as a two-way player, suggesting he'll pitch and hit early in his professional career. In his debut on Tuesday, the young prospect was in Tampa's lineup as a designated hitter. It's unclear when he'll make his first appearance on a minor league mound, though.

As a pitcher, Pettitte posted a 3.19 ERA in 17 games (eight starts) for Dallas Baptist University over two seasons. The right-hander struck out 56 batters in 48 innings and only issued 12 walks. But after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2025, the 21-year-old didn't pitch this year in college. Instead, he had a .337 batting average, a .403 on-base percentage, and a 1.096 OPS with 16 homers and 48 RBIs in 42 games at the plate for Dallas Baptist.

Since he's coming off elbow surgery, it wouldn't be surprising if the Yankees took a cautious approach to deploying Pettitte as a pitcher. But many New York fans will undoubtedly be excited to see the son of a Yankees legend presumably toe the rubber in the minors at some point.