Lombard Brothers Both Make Strong First Impressions in Their Debuts

Tuesday was a big day for the Lombard family.

The New York Yankees' No. 1 prospect, shortstop George Lombard Jr., was called up to the majors on Tuesday. At the same time, his younger brother, Jacob Lombard, made his minor league debut after being selected by the Miami Marlins with a first-round pick in last month's draft. And the young infielders both had an immediate impact with their new teams.

In his second at-bat with the Yankees, George Lombard Jr. launched his first home run in the big leagues. The 21-year-old got a hanging sweeper that caught too much of the plate and crushed it to left field, recording his first MLB hit and long ball on one swing. Roughly an hour earlier, Jacob Lombard also demolished a breaking ball to left field for the first homer of his professional career in his Single-A debut with the Jupiter Hammerheads.

The Lombard brothers are both ready to show what they can do on the diamond

Jul 24, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins first-round draft pick Jacob Lombard (7) throws out the ceremonial first pitch against the San Diego Padres shortstop before the game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Lombard went 1-for-4 with a solo shot and a walk in his first game in the minors. That's a solid start to the pro career of the No. 14 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. And now that he's officially kicked off his minor league journey, many Marlins fans will undoubtedly be excited to see how the 18-year-old performs at the end of the 2026 season.

George Lombard Jr. finished his first day in the big leagues 1-for-2 at the plate. Just like his younger brother, the 21-year-old had a solo homer and a walk in the Yankees' 2-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The young shortstop also showcased his highly touted skills with the glove by making a couple of standout defensive plays, including ranging to his right to start a double play. That play, in particular, even impressed five-time World Series champion and current Yankees broadcaster Paul O'Neill, who called it a "double play you haven't seen turned in the Yankee infield all year."

This is obviously a day the Lombard brothers will always cherish. And if their performances on Tuesday are any indication, both prospects could have bright futures ahead of them.