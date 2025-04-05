Another Vaunted Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Starts Minor League Season on Great Note
Seattle Mariners prospect Felnin Celesten started off his season on a great note at Low-A Modesto on Friday night, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Celesten, 19, is a switch-hitter who was signed by the Mariners in the 2023 International Signing Period. He's currently the No. 72 prospect in baseball, as rated by MLB Pipeline. The same outlet has him as the No. five prospect in the M's organization.
He played just 32 games last season at the Arizona Complex League because of multiple injuries, so he figures to get a lengthy run at Modesto this year. The Nuts are the back-to-back Cal League champions, but unfortunately they'll be leaving town after this season. Because of ballpark issues and Cal League reshuffling, the Nuts will not have a team next year and the M's will become affiliated with the Inland Empire 66ers, who they were previously affiliated with in the early 2000s.
The following comes from a portion of Celesten's MLB.com prospect profile:
A switch-hitter who will be just 19 for all of the 2025 season, Celesten is still figuring things out with his swing from both sides of the plate. It’s whippy with plenty of bat speed, and he’s a bit hit-over-power at present. While he doesn’t have a groundball-dominant swing, he did post a 64.9 percent groundball rate during his pro debut, with one area of focus being settling into more of a line-drive gap-to-gap look at the plate. There’s confidence he’ll learn to drive the ball more in the air as he matures.
The Nuts will play the San Jose Giants again on Saturday while the Mariners will take on the San Francisco Giants.
