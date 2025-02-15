Arizona Diamondbacks Top 100 Prospect Likely to Start Year in Minor Leagues
According to Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, top prospect Jordan Lawlar is likely to begin his season in the minor leagues.
Top prospect and shortstop Jordan Lawlar may be “one of the first people hopefully we call upon,” Hazen said, but starting off in a bench role after the time he missed last year is “probably not what’s in his best interest.”
Lawlar was just ranked as the No. 2 shortstop prospect in the sport and the No. 13 prospect overall by Baseball America. He had just 85 at-bats in 2024 because of injury.
The 22-year-old Texas native has 31 career at-bats at the big-league level, making his debut in 2023. He played just 23 games across three minor league levels in 2024, hitting .318 in those 85 at-bats.
He was healthy enough to play 27 games in the Dominican Winter League this year, hitting .237 with three home runs for Tigres del Licey.
The Diamondbacks are coming off a season that saw them finish third in the National League West and miss the playoffs. Featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, the division is a gauntlet. Arizona has signed former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and should be ready to battle for a playoff spot, though the Dodgers appear even stronger after adding Blake Snell, Tanner Scott, Roki Sasaki and Yirby Yates.
The Padres just brought in Nick Pivetta while the Giants have signed All-Star infielder Willy Adames to a multi-year deal.
