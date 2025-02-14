Los Angeles Angels' Double-A Affiliate Releases Jerseys for 'Japanese Anime Night'
The Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, have released one of their speciality jerseys for the upcoming 2025 season.
This April 10, the Trash Pandas will be honoring the anime community:
SPECIALTY JERSEY #1
Japanese Anime Night - April 10
"Trash Pandas" in Japanese on the chest wordmark
Cherry blossoms on the side paneling
Koi pattern on the sleeves as a nod to the fish in Downtown Huntsville's Big Spring Park
Per the dictionary, anime is defined as: style of Japanese film and television animation, typically aimed at adults as well as children. Several popular television programs and comic books, including the Dragon Ball-Z franchise, are of the anime genre.
These "theme nights" have become extremely popular around the minor league circuit and they do a great job at bringing different kinds of fans to the ballpark and together. This game is sure to be well-attended, even for an early season game when the weather is more of a factor.
At the major league-level, the Angels are coming off a season that saw them finish last in the American League West. However, things are looking up this year as the Halos have signed veteran pitchers Yusei Kikuchi, Kyle Hendricks and Kenley Jansen. Furthermore, they've brought in veteran infielders Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson and Scott Kingery, while trading for former American League home run champion Jorge Soler.
The Angels kick off the regular season on March 27 against the Chicago White Sox, who finished last in the American League Central last season.
