Former Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Signs with World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers
Former Boston Red Sox top prospect Michael Chavis has signed a minor league deal with the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic had the information on social media:
Veteran infielder Michael Chavis is also in Dodgers camp. Minor league deal, source says, with NRI.
Chavis, 28, has spent parts of five seasons in the major leagues with the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals. He's a .238 career hitter with a .283 on-base percentage. He hit a career-high 18 homers for Boston in 2019, his debut season. He was ranked as the No. 79 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
He also hit 14 homers for the Pirates in 2022 but he hasn't been able to fully replicate his rookie success and did not see major-league action in 2024. He played 46 games for Triple-A Tacoma (Mariners) and 67 games for Triple-A Charlotte (White Sox), hitting a combined .257 with 16 homers.
Given how loaded the Dodgers roster is, Chavis seems unlikely to make the team, but if he performs well in Cactus League action, perhaps other teams will call the Dodgers about a trade.
Chavis has plenty of versatility and can play first, second, third or the outfield.
The Dodgers are already in spring training because they open up the season on March 18 with the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs.
Los Angeles won the World Series last season, beating the New York Yankees in five games.
