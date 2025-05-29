Arizona Diamondbacks' Top Prospect Provides Cautionary Tale For Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners' top prospect Cole Young put together a massive five-hit night for Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, and with the M's offense struggling right now, the calls for him to get promoted are growing louder and louder.
However, perhaps Arizona Diamondbacks' top prospect Jordan Lawlar serves as a cautionary tale and a reminder to the M's about the perils of promoting top prospects.
Lawlar is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the sport and is hitting .336 at Triple-A this season. He just went 0-for-19 at the big league-level and was sent back down by Arizona, showing that even red-hot prospects can fail at the next level.
For comparison, Young is hitting .277 this season and is the No. 43 prospect in baseball. By comparison, Lawlar is the more highly-regarded player. He also had major league experience in 2023, and he still scuffled. Perhaps the M's just don't want to put Young through the major leagues until they know he's ready, and they don't think 52 games at Triple-A is enough to say that yet.
(Shoutout to @StoicMsfan on social media for giving us the article idea):
There's also the issue of roster construction and how Young fits into the big-league roster, which we wrote about here.
As for the Mariners themselves, they enter play on Thursday at 30-24 overall and in first place in the American League West. They lead the Houston Astros by 0.5 games and will take on the Washington Nationals Thursday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
