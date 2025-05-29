The Seattle Mariners are Facing Some Very Serious Roster Issues in the Near Future
Entering play on Thursday, the Seattle Mariners are 30-24 and in first place in the American League West, though the lead is down to just 0.5 games.
The M's are also entering an interesting stretch that will yield several different roster questions, so let's dive in.
What about when Logan Gilbert returns to the rotation?
Gilbert, who has been on the injured list since late April, is scheduled to start a rehab assignment on Thursday night. Though he's still likely 2-3 weeks away from returning, the M's are faced with the following question: What to do with Emerson Hancock?
Since being knocked out after just 0.1 innings in his first start of the year, Hancock has looked very solid, notching a quality start in three of his last five efforts. His notable velocity increase has helped as well, and he's now throwing 95-97 mph consistently. He's pitched well enough to warrant a spot in the rotation, but he's likely to be sent down. Bryce Miller, George Kirby and Gilbert will all have to figure it out as they go upon their returns, while a seemingly reliable option is stashed in Tacoma.
The Mariners have said they don't want to go to a six-man rotation.
How about when Luke Raley returns?
Raley is working back from a strained oblique and is scheduled to start a rehab assignment the week of June 3rd, per general manager Justin Hollander. He's also a few weeks away, but it's worth diving into the questions now.
Is he your right-fielder upon return? What happens to Leody Taveras? Does the team keep Raley in the lineup against right-handers with Taveras playing against lefties? What about that Taveras is a much better defender than Raley?
Is Raley going to get the lions share of time at first base when he returns? What happens to Rowdy Tellez? Though he's hitting just .214, he has provided eight homers and a 111 OPS+. He's also a traditional first baseman. Is Tellez going to the bench? Is Raley going to the bench? Is that a fair place for Raley to go considering he hit 22 homers a season ago?
Or, is Raley slated to be the designated hitter? In which case, what happens to Jorge Polanco? He hasn't played defense much at all this year because of an oblique issue. Does he needs to head back to second base? Third base? And if so, what happens to Ben Williamson? And....
How do you make room for Cole Young?
The Mariners' most pro-ready prospect is blistering in Triple-A at the month of May. The above question impacts him too. If Polanco is forced back into the field, how does that impact Young, or Williamson?
Young is hitting .371 in the month of May and the drumbeat is growing louder for him to get his shot. And of course, if you bring up Young, who are you sending down? Leo Rivas and Miles Mastrobuoni have options remaining, but the team likes both of them for their versatility.
The Mariners have a little bit of time for things to sort themselves out, but not much. The questions are coming, and the answers needed are real.
