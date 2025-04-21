Arizona Diamondbacks Top Prospect Stays Red-Hot as He Waits For Another MLB Chance
Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar continues to be red-hot for Triple-A Reno, hitting his fifth homer in his last 10 games on Sunday.
Per @MLBPipeline on social media:
Jordan Lawlar knew this was gone off the bat
MLB's No. 10 prospect (@Dbacks) extends his hot streak with a massive dinger -- his 5th HR and 16th hit in his past 10 games for the Triple-A @Aces:
Still just 22, Lawlar is hitting .325 this season with five homers, 20 RBIs and eight stolen bases. He's carrying a .423 on-base percentage.
Lawlar actually made his major league debut in 2023, getting 31 at-bats as the Diamondbacks got to the World Series that year. He hit just .129 and then lost most of the 2024 season to injury, playing in only 23 games.
He failed to make the roster out of spring training this season because of the D'Backs infield glut with Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Eugenio Suarez, but he's continuing to work on his versatility so he can handle the call should the organization need him.
Lawlar is a career .296 hitter in the minor leagues with 43 homers. He hit 20 back in 2023.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Lawlar can really fly, and he should be a threat to steal 30+ bags for much of his career. He's grown more consistent at shortstop over the years, doing more than just relying on his athleticism to make plays, and his throwing has improved with the professional reps. He sprinkled some time in at third base in both the summer and winter, and the D-backs say that will continue, along with some potential work at second, as they try to find him an MLB home in 2025.
