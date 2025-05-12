Arizona Diamondbacks, Wanting 'Impact' Players, Finally Set to Call Up Top Prospect
The Arizona Diamondbacks finally are making the call to promote top prospect Jordan Lawlar.
That’s according to reporting from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, who said the team no longer could ignore the numbers he has put up at Triple-A Reno this spring.
The problem in calling up Lawlar has been where to put him. The 22-year-old plays three infield positions, but Arizona is covered there with established players Ketel Marte at second, Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop and Eugenio Suarez at third base.
Lawlar has a line of .336/.413/.579 at Reno in 37 games this season. He has 15 doubles, six homers and 31 runs driven in, as well as 13 stolen bases.
MLB Pipeline listed him as the No. 4 prospect in baseball in its weekend re-ranking. He started the season at No. 11. The Diamondbacks selected the Texan in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft.
When Lawlar puts on that Diamondbacks uniform, it won’t be for the first time. He appeared in 14 games for Arizona in 2023, hitting .129, with four total bases – two walks and two singles.
Per Piecoro’s report, manager Torey Lovullo has devised a way to integrate Lawlar into his already set lineup, giving the youngster four appearances or so a week to keep his development going.
“I wouldn’t mind it, that’s for sure,” Lovullo said. “I want impact players here.”
Lovullo also added that he is now satisfied by Lawlar’s potential to make an impact on defense, despite not having a set position.
“Is he able to move around comfortably and play three positions and make his plays? The answer is yes.”
The Diamondbacks are trying hard to keep pace in a loaded National League West. Opening play Monday, they are 21-20 but in fourth place in the division, six games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and also trailing the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.
Arizona opens a three-game series at San Francisco on Monday.
