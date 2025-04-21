Athletics Calling Up Powerful Top 100 Prospect Nick Kurtz For First MLB Action
As the Athletics look to add offense to their lineup, they've gone to Triple-A Las Vegas to summon the powerful Nick Kurtz.
Ranked as the No. 35 prospect in baseball, Kurtz was the No. 4 overall pick in the draft just last year. The first baseman played three collegiate seasons at Wake Forest University, helping the Demon Deacons evolve into one of the best programs in the country.
The 22-year-old is hitting .321 this season with seven homers and seven doubles in just 20 games. He has a .385 on-base percentage and a 1.040 OPS.
He's a .336 career hitter in the minors, but he's played only 32 games between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A, making this an extraordinary rise through the minor leagues.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A huge 6-foot-5 left-handed hitter, Kurtz stands out for his easily plus power. His swing has plenty of leverage to drive balls in the air with bat speed and strength, but he’s far from just a slugger. Kurtz is a terrific all-around hitter who can hit lefties and righties alike, velocity and spin. His plate discipline is elite and he can crush the ball to all fields.
The A's are 10-12 on the season and will be back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Texas Rangers in West Sacramento, Calif.
First pitch is set for 10:05 p.m. ET.
Left-hander Patrick Corbin is scheduled to pitch for the Rangers while Osvaldo Bido will pitch for the A's. He's 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA,
