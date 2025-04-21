Athletics Calling Up Powerful Top 100 Prospect Nick Kurtz For First MLB Action

The @Athletics are calling up their No. 1 prospect, Nick Kurtz, for what would be his MLB debut, per @MartinJGallegos.



The 2024 first-rounder has a 1.040 OPS with 7 homers in 20 Triple-A games this season: https://t.co/CKec2S6Cv5 pic.twitter.com/hCE8mIwVLu