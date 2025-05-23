Athletics Set to Call Up Switch-Hitting Utility Man Logan Davidson For MLB Debut
The Athletics are calling up utility man Logan Davidson, MLB.com's Martín Gallegos reported Friday.
Davidson, 27, was the A's first round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Should he take the field against the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend, it would mark his big league debut.
Through 41 games in Triple-A this season, the switch-hitter is batting .303 with two home runs, 10 doubles, one triple, 22 RBIs, 30 runs seven stolen bases and an .879 OPS. It is a continuation of Davidson's production at the same level in 2024, when he hit .303 with 15 home runs, 23 doubles, four triples, 54 RBIs, 63 runs, seven stolen bases and a .915 OPS in 87 games.
Davidson was exclusively a shortstop during his time at Clemson, as well as his first professional season. He has since transitioned into a super utility role, though, taking on all four infield positions and all three outfield spots.
MLB Pipeline currently has Davidson ranked as the No. 30 prospect in the Athletics' farm system. He was ranked No. 5 entering the 2021 campaign, but his struggles in Double-A that year knocked him down a few pegs.
With the Athletics currently riding a nine-game losing streak into their series against the NL East-leading Phillies, any kind of shot in the arm could be worth trying. Davidson fits the bill, as does outfielder Denzel Clarke – the A's current No. 5 prospect, who is also in line for his MLB debut.
Gio Urshela is slated to hit the injured list, so Davidson is likely to play in the infield while Clarke will be tasked with bringing new life to the outfield depth chart.
First pitch between the Athletics and Phillies in West Sacramento is scheduled for 10:05 p.m. ET.
