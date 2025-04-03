Atlanta Braves' Season-Opening Troubles Extend to High-A Affiliate, the Rome Emperors
Times are tough in the Atlanta Braves organization.
The parent club – a playoff team the past seven years – is off to an 0-7 start after it squandered a 5-0 lead Wednesday night to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won 6-5 on a Shohei Ohtani walk-off home run.
And now, the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Braves, have been forced out of their home field for their scheduled season-opening three-game series in Rome, Ga., this weekend. Instead, they will play at the home of their opponent, the Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox).
When it rains, it pours.
In this case, that’s almost true. The Emperors explained the reason for the shift in a letter to fans posted on social media.
“Due to a pipe bursting in the Rome clubhouse causing significant damage earlier this week, our stadium is currently not in a condition that meets the standards we hold ourselves to for your game-day experience – or for the game-day experiences of our players, staff and visiting teams.
“As a result, we will be relocating our 2025 home opening series to Winston-Salem. While this was a difficult decision, it was made with the full support of our partners and league officials to ensure the highest level of professionalism and care for everyone involved.”
The club’s statement did not indicate when AdventHealth Stadium, which opened in 2003, would be playable.
The Emperors follow the trip to Winston-Salem with six games at the Bowling Green Red Hots (Tampa Bay Rays) and are scheduled to return home April 15 for six games with the Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros).
When the Emperors are able to play in Rome again, home fans will get a look at two young right-handed pitchers ranked Nos. 8 and 9 in the Braves’ farm system by MLB Pipeline: JR Ritchie and Garrett Baumann. Another right-hander, Owen Murphy, the No. 7 prospect, is on the 60-day injured list.
