Atlanta Braves Thin Spring Training Numbers, Reassign Veterans to Minor League Camp
The Atlanta Braves reassigned a pair of veterans to their minor league camp on Sunday, dropping the team's training camp number to 48.
Infielder Eddy Alvarez and right-hander Chad Kuhl came to spring training in North Port, Fla., as non-roster players, hoping to land a spot with the Braves. However, they could start the season at Triple-A Gwinnett, providing Atlanta with valuable depth pieces as the Braves battle in the National League East.
The Philadelphia Phillies won the division crown in 2024, snapping Atlanta's streak of six straight NL East titles.
Alvarez, who is an infielder with experience in the outfield, made his major league debut on Aug. 5, 2020, at age 30 with the Miami Marlins.
In all, he’s played in parts of four major league seasons with the Marlins (2020-21), Los Angeles Dodgers (2022) and New York Mets (2024).
Last season with the Mets, he appeared in 12 games and went 0-for-9 at the plate. In 62 career MLB games, he has a .170 average with one home run and 11 runs driven in.
Since making his first appearance in rookie ball with the Chicago White Sox in 2014, Alvarez has played in 843 minor league games, tallying a .279 average with 820 hits, 521 runs, 79 homers, 425 RBIs and 140 stolen bases.
Eight of those seasons were spent at Triple-A, where he batted .277.
As for Kuhl, 32, he was selected by the Pirates in the ninth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Delaware. He debuted with Pittsburgh in 2016.
In all he spent five seasons on the Pirates roster (2016-2021), missing the 2019 season following Tommy John surgery. Since then, he’s bounced around the majors, spending since seasons with the Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals and White Sox.
He has appeared in 174 games (117 starts) and has a 31-37 record, a 4.98 ERA and two saves. He’s thrown 668.1 innings.
Last season with the White Sox, he pitched in 31 games (one start) and was 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA.
It remains to be seen whether Alvarez or Kuhl will make an impact for the Braves this season, but veteran depth stashed in the minors is never a bad thing.
Related MiLB Stories
SPECTACULAR SOUTHPAWS: Chicago White Sox roll out pitchers of the future with great results CLICK HERE:
FUTURE STARS: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox have a sparkling collection of rising players at their shared Cactus League complex. CLICK HERE:
HE’S A PEACH: Meet Fuzzy, the mascot of the Atlanta Braves’ new Double-A affiliate and learn more about the Columbus Clingstones. CLICK HERE: