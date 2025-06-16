Baltimore Orioles Postpone MiLB Game After Scary Incident Involving Multiple Players
The Baltimore Orioles postponed their Florida Complex League Game on Monday after multiple players were involved in a scary jet ski accident on Sunday night.
The following comes from Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner:
The Orioles postponed Monday’s Florida Complex League game against the FCL Twins after some minor league players were involved in a personal watercraft crash in Sarasota, Florida, on Sunday.
In a statement, an Orioles spokesperson acknowledged that “some of our players were involved in a jet ski accident in Sarasota, Florida” on Sunday.
At this point, the names of the people involved have not been released, but Kostka reports that two people are in the hospital and two have minor injuries. It's unclear just how many of the four people involved are players. Two jet skis reportedly collided head-on.
Given the serious nature of the incident, it certainly seems appropriate for the Orioles to postpone Monday's game. The Florida Complex League are Arizona Complex League are the only minor league levels that regularly play on Mondays, as the other affiliates levels are typically off.
At the big-league level, the Orioles are back in action on Monday night as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Tampa. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET as the O's send Zach Eflin to the mound against Ryan Pepiot.
Eflin is 6-2 with a 4.08 ERA. The former Ray was traded to Baltimore last season before the trade deadline. Pepiot is 3-6 with a 3.31 ERA. The Rays are coming off a sweep of the New York Mets.
We'll have more on this story as it becomes available.
