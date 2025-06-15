Fastball

Cincinnati Reds' Legend Gets Injured While Playing For Savannah Bananas

Sean Casey was one of several former Reds players to join the traveling road show at Great American Ball Park, but unfortunately, he ended his night with a torn hamstring.

Brady Farkas

The Savannah Bananas played the Texas Tailgaters at Great American Ballpark on Friday June 13, 2025. The game included music, dancing, non-baseball games, backflips and featured Reds players like Todd Frazier, Bronson Arroyo and Sean Casey. The Bananas will play the Texas Tailgaters again on Saturday to a packed Great American Ballpark.
The Savannah Bananas traveling road show was in Cincinnati on Saturday night, playing in front of thousands of fans at Great American Ball Park.

As they always do, the Bananas brought a distinct local flair, bringing out former Cincinnati Reds' legends Sean Casey, Danny Graves, Bronson Arroyo and Todd Frazier for the contest.

While everyone appears to have had a good time, unfortunately Casey left with a torn hamstring while rounding first base.

He'll also need surgery, per a report from the Enquirer.

Casey, 50, spent 12 years in the big leagues with the Cleveland Indians, Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox, earning three All-Star nods with Cincinnati.

A lifetime .302 hitter, Casey had 130 homers and 735 RBI. He finished 14th in the National League MVP voting back in 1999. He's a member of the team's Hall of Fame and can be seen frequently on the MLB Network.

He also spent some time as the hitting coach for the New York Yankees in the 2023 season.

He joined an episode of our Refuse to Lose podcast in March, in which he talked about his career and playing with Ken Griffey Jr.

You can listen to that below if you are interested:

As for the current Reds, they'll take on the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 12:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Wade Miley will take the ball on the mound while Tyler Holton pitches on the other side.

Miley has gone 1-0 with an ERA of 9.00.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

