Cincinnati Reds' Legend Gets Injured While Playing For Savannah Bananas
The Savannah Bananas traveling road show was in Cincinnati on Saturday night, playing in front of thousands of fans at Great American Ball Park.
As they always do, the Bananas brought a distinct local flair, bringing out former Cincinnati Reds' legends Sean Casey, Danny Graves, Bronson Arroyo and Todd Frazier for the contest.
While everyone appears to have had a good time, unfortunately Casey left with a torn hamstring while rounding first base.
He'll also need surgery, per a report from the Enquirer.
Casey, 50, spent 12 years in the big leagues with the Cleveland Indians, Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox, earning three All-Star nods with Cincinnati.
A lifetime .302 hitter, Casey had 130 homers and 735 RBI. He finished 14th in the National League MVP voting back in 1999. He's a member of the team's Hall of Fame and can be seen frequently on the MLB Network.
He also spent some time as the hitting coach for the New York Yankees in the 2023 season.
He joined an episode of our Refuse to Lose podcast in March, in which he talked about his career and playing with Ken Griffey Jr.
You can listen to that below if you are interested:
As for the current Reds, they'll take on the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 12:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Wade Miley will take the ball on the mound while Tyler Holton pitches on the other side.
Miley has gone 1-0 with an ERA of 9.00.