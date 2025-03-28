Baltimore Orioles Superstar Set to Begin Rehab Assignment at Triple-A
The Baltimore Orioles placed superstar shortstop Gunnar Henderson on the injured list on Thursday with a right intercostal strain. However, Henderson will play a game on Friday, as he'll immediately begin his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.
The Tides will play against the Durham Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. It is Opening Day for Triple-A teams all across the country.
Henderson, a 23-year-old Alabama native was an All-Star last year, posting a robust 9.1 WAR. He hit 37 home runs, also hitting .281 with 92 RBI and 21 stolen bases. He was a Silver Slugger winner and finished fourth in the American League MVP voting, behind Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Juan Soto.
Heading into his fourth major league season, Henderson should be seen as an MVP candidate in the American League. He's a .268 lifetime hitter with 69 homers already. If all goes well with his rehab assignment, he could be back in the Orioles' lineup as early as next week.
He'll eventually pair with Tyler O'Neill, Adley Rutschman and Jackson Holliday in the Orioles order.
Baltimore is coming off a season in which it finished second in the American League East and advanced to the playoffs. However, they were swept in the American League wild card series by the Kansas City Royals. Baltimore last won the division in 2023, advancing to the American League Division Series.
The Orioles will take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at 7:07 pm. ET.
