Baseball America Touts Rays' Shortstop As Best in the Minor Leagues
The Tampa Bay Rays already knew they have a special player in Carson Williams, who Baseball America ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the game. earlier this yeat
Now, the publication has taken its high praise of Williams another step, this week naming him baseball's top prospect at shortstop.
Williams, a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from San Diego, was the Rays' first-round pick -- taken No. 28 overall -- out of Torrey Pines High School in the 2021 MLB Draft.
This is just the latest accolade for Williams, who also had been pegged in an MLB Pipeline poll of league executives and scouts as the best defensive prospect out there.
At shortstop, Baseball America ranked the 21-year-old Williams at the top of the position, followed by Jordan Lawlaw of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Marcelo Mayer of the Boston Red Sox, Colt Emerson of the Seattle Mariners and Jesus Made of the Milwaukee Brewers.
And the publication gave Williams some high praise.
"Williams has long earned a rep as a defensive wizard. In 2024, he broke out in the batter’s box with a big-time season in the notoriously pitcher-friendly Southern League," per Baseball America. "He was one of just eight minor league shortstops to reach the 20-homer plateau and was the only one of the group to swipe 30 or more bags."
On Jan. 30, he earned a non-roster invite to spring training with the Rays.
The Rays thought they had their long-term answer at shortstop with Wander Franco, whose legal issues in his native Dominican Republic have derailed his baseball career. Now, with Williams, they could be getting a second chance.
In 115 games with Double-A Montgomery in 2024, Williams hit .256 with 20 home runs and 69 RBIs. He stole 33 bases.
Related MiLB Stories
BIG IMPROVEMENTS HIT MINOR LEAGUE PARK IN TAMPA: The Single-A Tampa Tarpons are getting some state-of-the-art amenities at their home park, George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. CLICK HERE:
CARDINALS MAKE MINOR MOVES: The St. Louis Cardinals made a trio of recent minor league signings, including one player who could help in the bullpen. CLICK HERE:
VETERAN PITCHER SIGNS: Former Cleveland Guardians pitcher Carlos Carrasco Signs Minor League Deal With Yankees. CLICK HERE: