Baseball Hall of Famer Throws Out Ceremonial First Pitch For Seattle Mariners MiLB Affiliate
Friday was a star-studded night at the Arkansas Travelers game, as National Baseball Hall of Famer Ferguson Jenkins threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Joining him was Richard Allen Jr., the son of soon-to-be Hall of Famer Dick Allen.
The Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and the reigning Texas League champions.
Jenkins was a 19-year veteran of the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He played with the Travelers from 1963-1965 as part of the Phillies system, going 0-1 in 1963, 5-5 in 1964 and 8-6 in 1965.
In the majors, Jenkins was 284-226, pitching to a 3.34 ERA. He was a three-time All-Star who struck out 3,192 batters. He led the league in starts three times and complete games four times. He also threw 325.0 innings in 1971. He led the National League in strikeouts in 1969.
He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991.
Allen spent 15 years in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers. He won the Rookie of the Year Award with the Phillies in 1964 before winning the American League MVP Award with the White Sox in 1972. He led the American League in home runs that season with 37, while also leading the league in RBI at 113. It was a banner year for Allen, who also led the American League in walks and slugging percentage (.603). He led all of baseball in on-base percentage at .420.
He's going into the Hall of Fame later this summer. He played for Arkansas in 1963, hitting .289 in 145 games.
He died in 2020.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses the series sweep over the Texas Rangers and where the M's are at now. Furthermore, he talks about the promotion of Ben Williamson and what the plan might be for him. Also, former M's star Mike Cameron joins the show to talk about the team, his career, the 2001 season and more. And we hear from Pat Dillon, the radio voice of the Everett AquaSox, as he talks about Jurrangelo Cijntje, Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes and more. LISTEN HERE:
SAUCEDO TAKES SHOTS AT OKC: Playing in Oklahoma City as a member of the Rainiers, Tayler Saucedo took the opportunity to lament that the Seattle SuperSonics now reside there. Here's what he had to say. CLICK HERE:
FEAR WITH LUIS: Luis Castillo struggled on Tuesday night and Brady Farkas wonders if this is just par for the course with him now. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.