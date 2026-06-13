Blaze Jordan Wastes No Time Providing a Spark to Cardinals' Lineup

St. Louis Cardinals corner infield prospect Blaze Jordan is on fire at the plate to begin his big league career.

Jordan, St. Louis' No. 25 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, demolished his first MLB home run on Saturday in just his second game in the majors. The 23-year-old got a 3-1 fastball in the upper-middle part of the strike zone and didn't miss it, crushing a three-run shot 418 feet to left-center field with an exit velocity of 110.2 mph. The young third baseman's first big league blast also ended up being the difference in the Cardinals' 9-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

With a triple earlier in Saturday's game, Jordan finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored. He also went 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI in his MLB debut on Friday, which means the rookie is a .500 hitter through his first two big league games. That's obviously a small sample size, but many Cardinals fans are probably excited to see how he'll build on this hot start to his MLB career.

Blaze Jordan's bat has already been a big boost for Cardinals

Jun 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Blaze Jordan (33) hits an RBI single against the Minnesota Twins in his major league debut at bat in the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

When Jordan was called up for his big league debut on Friday, St. Louis also demoted infielder Nolan Gorman to Triple-A. Gorman, the Cardinals' first-round draft pick in 2018, appeared in 47 games at third base for St. Louis to start the season. That means, in theory, Jordan has the opportunity to earn regular playing time at the hot corner if he continues to swing the bat the way he has so far in the majors.

Jordan, a 2020 third-round draft pick by the Boston Red Sox, was acquired by the Cardinals in the 2025 trade deadline deal that sent left-handed pitcher Steven Matz to Boston. The righty-swinging slugger hit .198 with seven homers and 37 RBIs in his first 41 Triple-A games in St. Louis' organization last year. But the 23-year-old posted a .313 batting average with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 57 Triple-A games this season before his recent promotion.

The Cardinals find themselves in the current National League playoff picture after starting the 2026 season with a 38-30 record. There's still a lot of baseball left to be played this year, but at least for now, it seems like Jordan has the chance to carve out a big role with St. Louis.