2026 NL Check-In: Dodgers and Brewers Up, Mets Way Down

Between now and the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, most of the chatter around Major League Baseball is going to be about who could be traded and where.

Trades — or at least the idea of trades — are a topic that baseball fans always want to talk about. But before we can really talk about who could be on the move, it's important to evaluate where teams around at this point in the season.

We're just under two months away from the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline. It's scheduled for Aug. 3. As of writing, there are 52 days left until one of the biggest day in the MLB calendar. With that being said, let's dive in and evaluate the National League. We already hit on the American League, which has had a weird year. Let's now do the same with the National League.

Playoff Picture

Jun 4, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) looks on during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

If the season were to end today, the Atlanta Braves would win the National League East. The Milwaukee Brewers would win the National League Central. The Los Angeles Dodgers would win the National League West. All three have comfortable leads as well. The Braves have an eight-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies. The Brewers have a four-game lead over the second-place St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers have an eight-game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres. All three are in the driver's seat in their respective divisions.

If the season were to end today, the three Wild Card spots would go to the Cardinals, Phillies and the Padres in that order. The Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, and Washington Nationals are all one game back of a playoff spot.

Teams On The Rise

Jun 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) hits a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Brewers are the club in the National League most clearly on the rise. The Brewers are 18-8 over their last 26 games and are about to get All-Star hurler Brandon Woodruff back next week. Milwaukee also has the prospect capital to go out and get a big deal done if they see fit. Milwaukee is hot and is going to have a very good chance of making a deep run.

The Dodgers are another team on the rise. The reason for this mainly is the fact that Shohei Ohtani avoided any serious injury on Thursday after leaving early. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that his worry level is "not high." The fact that Ohtani is alright is a good sign. The Braves recently lost Ronald Acuña Jr. to the Injured List, so the top spot in the National League is up for grabs. The Dodgers and Brewers have the best chances of taking it.

Floundering Teams

Jun 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Juan Soto (22) celebrates his solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals with teammates in the dugout during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are the biggest disappointment in the National League this season and are eight games below .500 right now. It's going to be hard to dig themselves out of that hole. The Cincinnati Reds are another team that has been a disappointment. After the first few weeks of the season, they looked like contenders. But the switch flipped in the opposite direction. Right now, the Reds are 32-35 and in last place in the National League Central.

The San Francisco Giants fit this description as well. The Giants are 28-41 and their season is on the brink of being over before it could even really begin.