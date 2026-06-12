Cardinals Send Down Nolan Gorman to Make Room for Corner Infield Prospect

The St. Louis Cardinals are officially demoting 2018 first-round draft pick Nolan Gorman to the minors, setting the stage for one of the team's prospects to make his big league debut.

Infielder Blaze Jordan, the Cardinals' No. 25 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been promoted to the majors, St. Louis announced on Friday. To make room for the 23-year-old on the active roster, Gorman was optioned to Triple-A Memphis, alongside right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins. Jordan is playing third base and hitting eighth in the Cardinals' lineup on Friday against the Minnesota Twins. His first MLB at-bat will most likely come against Twins All-Star Joe Ryan.

Gorman was hitting .194 this season with seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 62 games. The 26-year-old will now look to get back on track offensively in the minors. Coincidentally, the Twins made a similar move with 2017 first-overall draft pick Royce Lewis, who was sent down to Triple-A earlier this year before recently rejoining the big league club.

But for Jordan, Gorman's demotion presents an opportunity for the young prospect to earn a job with a Cardinals team that's currently in the middle of the National League playoff picture.

What can Cardinals fans expect from Blaze Jordan in his MLB debut?

Worcester third baseman Blaze Jordan runs off the field at Polar Park July 29. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

St. Louis has already seemingly struck gold with one promotion this year after naming top prospect JJ Wetherholt the team's Opening Day second baseman. Jordan, on the other hand, will look to make an impact as a midseason call-up for the Cardinals, who enter Friday's action in second place in the National League Central with a 37-29 record.

The 23-year-old was originally a 2020 third-round draft pick by the Boston Red Sox. St. Louis acquired Jordan in the July 2025 trade that saw left-handed pitcher Steven Matz join the Red Sox. But in his first 41 Triple-A games in the Cardinals' farm system last year, the young infielder hit .198 with seven homers and 37 RBIs.

This year, however, Jordan has a .313 batting average, a .373 on-base percentage, and a .921 OPS with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 57 Triple-A games. That offensive production is most likely a big reason why the Cardinals have decided now is the time to see what the righty-swinging slugger can do at the big league level.