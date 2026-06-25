Blue Jays Prospect Sean Keys Is Turning Heads During Breakout 2026 Campaign

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Sean Keys has put his name on the map this year with the power numbers he's been producing in the minors.

Keys, Toronto's No. 14 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, turned in a multi-homer game for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday. The 23-year-old hit a pair of two-run blasts in Buffalo's 18-11 loss to the Triple-A Iowa Cubs. In particular, the lefty-swinging slugger's first home run of the day was crushed 426 feet to center field with an exit velocity of 109.9 mph. His second long ball of the game came off the bat at 100.2 mph and traveled 395 feet to right-center field.

With his latest performance, Keys now has six home runs in 17 Triple-A games, in addition to the 14 long balls he launched earlier this year in Double-A. The 2024 fourth-round draft pick has quickly climbed up the ranks in Toronto's farm system, and the Blue Jays could soon be forced to consider adding his bat to the big league lineup.

Sean Keys could provide a big boost to the Blue Jays' lineup

Mar 13, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Sean Keys (89) singles against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Overall, Keys has produced a .286 batting average, a .411 on-base percentage, and a 1.026 OPS with 20 homers, 52 RBIs, and seven stolen bases in 66 games played across Double-A and Triple-A this season. Last year, the young prospect spent the entire campaign at High-A, where he hit .217 with 19 home runs, 72 RBIs, and eight stolen bases in 119 games. So, he's already launched more long balls in 2026 than he did in all of 2025, and his batting average is also significantly higher this year while playing in the upper minor league levels.

While the offensive numbers speak for themselves, one hurdle the Blue Jays would have to overcome if they wanted to consider calling up Keys would be where he'd play defensively. The 23-year-old has been used at third and first base in the minors, and Kazuma Okamoto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. currently occupy those spots in Toronto. And if they wanted to get the young slugger at-bats as a designated hitter, the 36-year-old George Springer would then have to play the outfield.

Either way, Blue Jays manager John Schneider recently said that Keys is "definitely on the radar," according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson, despite uncertainty surrounding where he'd be used on defense. "You can always find a way... We had Spencer Horwitz playing second base a couple years ago," Schneider said.

Since Keys just made his Triple-A debut earlier this month, he'll most likely remain at that level for the time being. But if the lefty-swinging prospect continues to mash in the minors, he could find himself in Toronto's lineup at some point this year.