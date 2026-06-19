Cubs Change Course With Slumping Young Catcher Moises Ballesteros

The Chicago Cubs are altering their current plans for one of the team's top prospects entering the 2026 season, catcher and designated hitter Moisés Ballesteros.

Ballesteros, Chicago's No. 4 prospect for 2025 on MLB Pipeline, has been optioned to Triple-A, the Cubs announced on Friday. Outfielder Justin Dean has been recalled from the Iowa Cubs as the corresponding move following the 22-year-old's demotion.

After making his big league debut last year, Ballesteros began the 2026 season in the majors following a strong showing in spring training. And while he was tearing the cover off the ball in April, the young catcher has struggled offensively over the last two months. But now, the lefty-swinging prospect will have the chance to try to find his groove again at the plate down in the minors.

What's next for Moisés Ballesteros after demotion to Triple-A?

May 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Moisés Ballesteros (25) hits a one-run sacrifice against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Overall, through 59 MLB games this year, Ballesteros has a .231 batting average, a .303 on-base percentage, and a .688 OPS with six home runs and 23 RBIs. In April, the 22-year-old hit .382 with five homers in 22 games. That means he's only launched one long ball over the past two months.

Ballesteros faced some major adversity in May, when he posted a .102 batting average (6-for-59) in 21 games with the Cubs. He went 6-for-26 at the plate in his first 11 games of June, so the lefty-swinging catcher matched his hit total from May before being sent down to Triple-A.

It's important to keep in mind that Ballesteros is still young, though. The 22-year-old has posted strong offensive numbers in the minors before, so returning to Triple-A could help him get back on track. Last year, the Cubs prospect produced a .316 batting average with 13 homers and 76 RBIs in 114 Triple-A games. And in 2024, he hit .289 with 19 home runs and 78 RBIs in 124 games across two minor league levels.

This demotion should allow Ballesteros to receive consistent playing time in the minors and possibly give him the chance to catch more regularly after mostly being used as a designated hitter with Chicago this year. If he starts to swing a hot bat down in Triple-A, it wouldn't be surprising if the young prospect finds himself back in the Cubs' lineup later this season.