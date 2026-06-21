Blue Jays' Top Prospect JoJo Parker is Heating Up at the Plate in Single-A

The Toronto Blue Jays' 2025 first-round draft pick, shortstop JoJo Parker, has been swinging a hot bat of late in Single-A.

Parker, Toronto's No. 1 prospect and the No. 29 overall prospect on MLB Pipeline for 2026, demolished a three-run homer for the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays on Sunday. The lefty-swinging infielder got a 2-2 fastball on the inner half of the plate and crushed it 410 feet to right-center field with an exit velocity of 106.6 mph. Dunedin went on to pick up a 10-1 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

With his long ball on Sunday, Parker has now launched a home run in three of his past four Single-A games. The 19-year-old is also enjoying his best offensive month of the season, hitting .296 in 15 June games compared to his .219 batting average in April and .241 in May. Overall, the 2025 first-round pick has a .248 batting average, a .378 on-base percentage, and an .813 OPS with seven homers, 38 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases through the first 58 games of his minor league career.

JoJo Parker is part of the 2025 draft class that's already turning heads

Sep 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first-round draft pick JoJo Parker throws a ball to first base during practice before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays selected Parker with the eighth overall draft pick last July. And while the young shortstop is still just beginning his journey through the minors, he already looks like he could be a big part of the franchise's future.

It hasn't even been a full year yet since the 2025 MLB draft, but several players picked at the top of the first round are already making a name for themselves. The first-overall draft pick, shortstop Eli Willits, was promoted to the Washington Nationals' High-A affiliate earlier this month. Seattle Mariners left-handed pitching prospect Kade Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick in 2025, has been dominating Double-A hitters all season. And the sixth-overall pick, Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez, currently leads all of minor league baseball in strikeouts.

With the 2026 MLB draft just a couple of weeks away, a new group of young players is soon set to enter the prospect rankings. But, right now, Parker and some of the other top picks from last year's draft are already trying to establish themselves as stars in the making.