Boston Red Sox Affiliate Gets Last Laugh After Opponent Hilariously Trolls Team
When the first two batters for the Single-A Hickory Crawdads reached base in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday night, the Salem Red Sox summoned left-hander Michael Sansone from the bullpen to replace Eybersson Polanco.
The umpire didn’t agree with Sansone’s choice of apparel.
See, Sansone was wearing a red Red Sox jersey; the rest of the team had on navy blue. Sansone was sent back to the dugout, where he apparently grabbed one from a teammate and put the blue jersey right over his red one.
At the time, the affiliate of the Boston Red Sox was up 12-3, and the Crawdads’ social media team in Hickory, N.C., decided to have a bit of fun with it.
“Yes, tonight's game was briefly delayed as a @salemredsox pitcher came out in the wrong color jersey,” the team -- an affiliate of the Texas Rangers -- posted on X. “Don't worry, the he took one off the back of someone in the dugout and play resumed!”
The Salem team responded as you’d expect.
“Scoreboard anyone,” the Salem Red Sox’s account fired back.
The score got a bit closer.
The first batter Sansone faced, Pablo Guerrero singled to center, scoring a run and advancing another runner to center.
A Rafe Perich single loaded the bases with no outs, and a sacrifice fly from Wady Mendez scored a run.
A strikeout for the second out was followed by a line-drive single to center by Esteban Mejia to make the score 12-6, and Sansone wound up getting out of the inning with no additional damage.
On Wednesday, the Salem Red Sox laughed at themselves, writing on X and sharing a photo of Sansone in a red jersey.
"The chances of this happening are slim but never none," the team wrote about the wardrobe issue.
All’s well that ends well, apparently. And Sansone got a big reminder to make sure he packs all the gear he’ll need when his Red Sox take the road.
Related MiLB Stories
POWER SURGE: Triple-A Affiliates of Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox slug their way into record books. CLICK HERE:
BEDNAR IS BACK: The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled dethroned closer David Bednar from Triple-A Indianapolis. CLICK HERE:
DOING BIG THINGS: Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Hyesong Kim, a star in his native Korea, is making a name for himself stateside at Triple-A Oklahoma City. CLICK HERE