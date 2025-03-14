Boston Red Sox ‘Big 3’ Prospects All Hit Home Runs in Spring Breakout Game
MLB introduced Spring Breakout in 2024 to shine a spotlight on the biggest stars in minor league baseball.
Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer certainly made the most of their air time Thursday night.
The Boston Red Sox faced the Tampa Bay Rays in the first Spring Breakout game of 2025 on Thursday. Boasting two of the top-ranked farm systems in the sport, it was a highly-anticipated matchup that found a way to deliver – especially for Red Sox Nation.
With two outs in the top of the third inning, second baseman Kristian Campbell belted a two-run home run that put Boston on top 2-0. Shortstop Marcelo Mayer made it back-to-back by following that up with a solo homer to make it 3-0.
The Rays eventually pulled ahead 5-3, only to see that lead get slashed in half in the fifth.
Outfielder Roman Anthony joined in on the home run parade, crushing a moonshot of his own to right.
Anthony, Campbell and Mayer are referred to as the Red Sox's "Big 3," considering they are each held up as some of the top prospects in baseball. MLB Pipeline has Anthony ranked No. 2 overall, followed by Campbell at No. 7 and Mayer at No. 12.
No other team has three prospects ranked inside the top 25, let along the top 12.
All three went yard Thursday, finishing a combined 3-for-9 with four RBIs. The rest of Boston's prospect went 3-for-24, though, as Tampa Bay went on to win 7-5.
Anthony, Campbell and Mayer are all still part of the Red Sox's big league spring training camp. While it remains to be seen if any of them will earn an Opening Day roster spot, they are each expected to make their respective MLB debuts in 2025.
