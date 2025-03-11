Houston Astros Top Prospect Cam Smith Set to Play Right Field in Spring Training
The Houston Astros left a gap in their lineup when they dealt right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs this winter, but they may have scored a potential replacement in the return package.
Cam Smith was the highest-ranked prospect the Astros got back from the Cubs in the blockbuster trade, coming in at No. 58 in MLB Pipeline's preseason top 100. The 22-year-old was sent to Houston alongside All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes, though, so he was already blocked at his primary position when he arrived at big league spring training camp.
Manager Joe Espada told reporters Tuesday morning that Smith would be playing right field in a Grapefruit League game "very soon," per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. He will log 5.0 innings at the position in a back field game Tuesday.
Smith played 117 games at third base during his college career at Florida State, making one appearance at shortstop and zero anywhere else. After getting selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, Smith proceeded to exclusively play third in Single-A, High-A and Double-A.
The only official playing time Smith has recorded in the outfield came in the Cape Cod Summer League. He played three games in left field with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks in 2023.
It remains to be seen how the 6-foot-3, 224-pound slugger will fare defensively in right field. There are only two weeks left of Grapefruit League action for Smith to cut his teeth at the new position, which could determine whether or not he breaks camp on Houston's major league roster.
Smith hit .331 with 28 home runs, 30 doubles, six triples, 93 RBIs and a 1.014 OPS in just 117 games at the NCAA level. He then hit .313 with seven home runs, five doubles, four triples, 24 RBIs and a 1.004 OPS across his first 32 minor leagues games in 2024.
Through seven games this spring, Smtih is batting .615 with two home runs, one triple, seven RBIs and a 1.953 OPS.
The Astros are trending towards making Jose Altuve their starting left fielder in 2025, leaving second base to non-roster invite Brendan Rodgers and utility man Mauricio Dubón. Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers and Ben Gamel are expected to split time in center and right field, barring Smith's inclusion on the Opening Day roster.
