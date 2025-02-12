Boston Red Sox's Double-A Affiliate Asks Google to Rename Casco Bay After Mascot
Whether it's the dead of winter or the middle of summer, minor league teams always seem to be enjoying themselves on social media.
Google Maps made headlines Tuesday when it renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America for its United States users, in accordance with the wishes ofPresident Donald Trump. Apple Maps followed suit later in the day.
With that precedent set, the Portland Sea Dogs submitted a proposal of their own.
The Boston Red Sox's Double-A affiliate has played at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine, for over three decades, carving out a home roughly a mile away from the ocean. The city overlooks Casco Bay, which has been the name of the body of water for 500 years or so.
The Sea Dogs took to social media on Tuesday, though, and asked Google to change the name to Slugger Bay, in honor of their mascot. They even posted a mock up screenshot of Google Maps with Slugger Bay transposed onto the water.
Slugger the Sea Dog, a grey harbor seal, has been Portland's mascot since May 7, 1994. He was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2023.
According to the team's official lore, the costumed mascot is from Casco Bay.
Portland's regular season slate begins on April 4, while their home opener is scheduled for April 8. That gives Google almost two months to appease the Sea Dogs in time for the season, but the tech giant probably has bigger fish to fry.
Related MiLB Stories
- BLEIER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT: Veteran reliever Richard Bleier, who last saw MLB action with the Red Sox in 2023, is hanging up his cleats after 17 professional seasons. CLICK HERE
- HAMILTON EYING COMEBACK: Coming off a successful showing with Mexico in the Caribbean Series, stolen base savant Billy Hamilton is looking for a minor league deal. CLICK HERE
- GUARDIANS LINKED TO PIVETTA: While the draft pick compensation is scaring most teams off, Cleveland could be the team to make a play for free agent pitcher Nick Pivetta. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.