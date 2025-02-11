Cleveland Guardians Among Teams Linked to Top Free Agent Pitcher Nick Pivetta
With spring training getting underway, the clock is ticking on Nick Pivetta's free agent market.
As recently as mid-January, the expectation was that the veteran right-hander would sign with a new team before pitchers and catchers reported to camp. That pseudo-deadline is on the verge of passing, and MLB Network's Jon Morosi said on Tuesday morning's "Hot Stove" that Pivetta isn't particularly close to putting pen to paper.
"I was told that there has been some progress on his contract, but there is no deal yet, nor is there one specific team to which he is certainly committed," Morosi said.
Pivetta rejected a qualifying offer from the Boston Red Sox in the fall, meaning any team that signs him would have to fork over an early draft pick on top of any guaranteed money. That has scared off a handful of teams, but Morosi held up the Cleveland Guardians as one suitor that could still make a play for Pivetta at the right price.
"The Cleveland Guardians, if they can find a way to get that number low enough to be comfortable for them," Morosi said. "Remember this – yes, he's attached to the qualifying offer, but the Guardians, as a revenue-sharing recipient, would not have to give up their first round pick. That's a very important distinction because, Lauren, there are a number of teams that would love to get Pivetta."
The Guardians lost Matthew Boyd to the Chicago Cubs and Carlos Carrasco to the New York Yankees in free agency, although they did acquire Luis L. Ortiz in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ace Shane Bieber is also set to return from Tommy John surgery in the early part of the 2025 campaign.
Bieber, Tanner Bibee and Ben Lively should be secure in their respective rotation spots, but Triston McKenzie, Gavin Williams and Logan Allen combined for a -1.7 WAR in their 52 starts in 2024. Even Ortiz missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery of his own.
If Cleveland wants to add a 32-year-old Pivetta to the mix, that would take some pressure off the younger arms in the short-term. He could then shift into a swingman or long relief role once the Guardians decide to rely on their homegrown talent again.
Across the five seasons Pivetta spent with the Red Sox, he posted a 2.73 ERA, 0.926 WHIP and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in his 24 relief outings, compared to his 4.47 ERA, 1.278 WHIP and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in his 107 starts.
Morosi mentioned the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles as other teams with an eye on Pivetta, but he noted that the required draft pick compensation could complicate their interest. And while the Toronto Blue Jays had previously been connected to Pivetta, Morosi did not mention them as a leading contender for the Canadian righty at the moment.
As for the Red Sox, Morosi said he does not see Pivetta returning to Boston due to all of the other starting pitchers they have brought in this offseason. The Red Sox traded for Garrett Crochet in December, then signed Walker Buehler and Patrick Sandoval soon after, plus they are getting Lucas Giolito back from Tommy John surgery.
Boston is more likely to go after free agent Alex Bregman or St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado than add another starter, per Morosi.
Related MLB Stories
- JANSEN HEADS TO ANAHEIM: Coming off two seasons with the Red Sox, four-time All-Star closer Kenley Jansen has decided to ink a one-year deal with the Angels.. CLICK HERE
- MIAMI SEEKING STARTER: The Marlins' front office might actually pull the trigger and spend on a veteran starting pitcher before spring training gets underway. CLICK HERE
- TIGERS LINKED TO TURNER: If they fail to land Alex Bregman, a new report suggests that Detroit could pivot and add veteran slugger Justin Turner as a plan B. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.