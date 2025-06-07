Boston Red Sox Infielder Sends Congratulatory Message to Former Teammate Kyle Teel
Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel made a big impact in his major league debut on Friday, going 1-for-2 with two walks at the plate as the White Sox won 7-2.
After the game was over, Boston Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer sent him a congratulatory message on Instagram saying he was proud of him. The two were teammates in the Red Sox system until Teel was traded his past offseason in the deal that sent Garrett Crochet to Boston.
Mayer was just recently promoted to the Red Sox and hit his first big-league home run on Friday as well.
Teel, 25, was a first-round pick of the Red Sox in 2023 out of Virginia. He's the No. 25 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, and was hitting .295 at Triple-A Charlotte (50 games). He also had eight homers and 30 RBIs.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Teel has a sound left-handed swing, a disciplined approach and a higher offensive ceiling than most catchers. He uses the entire field, with most of his home run power going to his pull side. He should hit for average while drawing plenty of walks and providing 15-20 homers per year.
Teel and the White Sox will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they host the Royals at 4:10. Meyer and the Red Sox will battle the New York Yankees at 7:35 p.m. ET.
That game will be nationally televised on FOX. The Red Sox are 30-35 on the season.
