Kansas City Royals' Young Lefty Continues to Make Historic Contributions Early in Career
Kansas City Royals prospect Noah Cameron continues to pitch at a historic level early on in his young career. Throwing against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday, Cameron tossed six scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out three.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Noah Cameron has now gone at least 6 innings and allowed one run or fewer in each of his first 5 career starts
The only other pitcher in MLB history to do so in at least his first 5 career starts was Fernando Valenzuela who did so in his first 7
h/t @MLBNetwork research squad
Cameron, 25, now has an ERA of 0.85 this season through five starts. A soft-tosser, he's struck out 19 batters in 31.2 innings and owns a WHIP of 0.79. He was a seventh-round pick of the Royals in 2021 out of Central Arkansas. He's currently ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline.
Both he and Jac Caglianone represent top-five prospects to debut for the Royals this year. Caglianone recorded his first career hit in the same game. it was an RBI double down the right field line.
The Royals will play a second game against the Cardinals on Thursday night before beginning a weekend series on Friday against the Chicago White Sox.
That series will begin at 7:40 p.m. ET at Rate Field as Seth Lugo (KC) pitches against Davis Martin (CWS).
Lugo is 3-5 with a 3.45 ERA.
